‘Turkey emerging as a preferred route for E2 Visa’

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The E-2 treaty visa is an ideal choice for immigrants who want to own and operate a business in the US, while availing benefits that are the next best thing to the ones offered by a US Green Card, which include travel flexibility and the ability for a spouse to apply for work authorisation in the US. Owing to the results received by Indian investors through the Grenadian programme, investment in Turkey has also increasingly garnered aspirants.

It is pertinent to note that E1 and E2 visas are not currently available to Indian nationals. Davies & Associates (D&A), a US-based immigration law firm, has worked with Indian clients who have obtained a third country nationality and then qualified for an E1 or E2 visa on that basis. While E visas are non-immigrant visas they can entail significantly less investment than an EB5-based green card application.

D&A has witnessed an increase in demand for E2 visas from India by a factor of 10 over the last few months. To sustain this demand for Turkish Citizenship and service their clients, the company has partnered with an Istanbul-based firm that assists them with their on-ground operations. The Turkish Citizenship by investment programme offers two cost effective pathways to citizenship; which include making a $2,50,000 investment in real estate or maintaining a balance of at least $5,00,000 with a Turkish bank for over a period of three years.

Duncan Hill, marketing director, Davies & Associates, told ‘Telangana Today’, “More than 43,000 E-2 Visas were issued worldwide in 2019, which was a 5 per cent increase on 2018. At Davies & Associates, we are seeing demand for E-2 visas accelerate quickly and would expect the 45,000 visa mark to be crossed in 2020. To obtain an E-2 visa, Indian nationals must first become a citizen of an eligible country. While there are more than 75 countries on the list, only three stand out as offering fast and cost-effective routes to citizenship: Turkey, Grenada and Montenegro.”

He added, “Typically, most of our Indian clients have opted for Grenada because of its welcoming people, stable business environment, and proximity to the United States. However, we are seeing an increasing number of clients opting for Turkey because of its geographical position between India and the United States.”

The Turkish and Grenadian Citizenship programmes require similar levels of investment in real estate at $2,50,000 and $2,20,000 respectively. The Montenegro programme is slightly more expensive and requires a €1,00,000 donation to the government in addition to a €2,50,000 investment in a development project. The whole process of E-2 visa could take nine months.

There are no limits to the number of applications for the Turkish programme. E-2 Visa has no limits or country quotas. This contrasts favourably with the EB-5 “Green Card” visa, which is capped at 700 visas per country per year, leaving Indians facing a waiting list of around five years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter