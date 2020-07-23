Turkey, Russia consider joint working group for solution in Libya

By | Published: 9:42 am 11:02 am

Ankara: Ankara and Moscow announced that they agreed to consider establishing a joint working group to solve Libyan crisis, a joint statement said.

The two countries “consider creating a Joint Working Group on Libya and convene for the next round of consultations in Moscow in the near future,” the joint statement said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came after the Turkish and Russian delegations, chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal, held two-day talks in Turkey’s capital Ankara, aiming to achieve a ceasefire in Libya.

According to the joint statement, Turkey and Russia have agreed to continue joint efforts, including encouraging the Libyan parties to create conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire.

They also pledged to facilitate the advancement of the intra-Libyan political dialogue in line with the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya in coordination with the UN.

Ankara and Moscow called upon the parties to take steps to ensure safe humanitarian access and delivery of urgent assistance to all those in need.

Turkey and Russia support warring sides in Libya, but have been in dialogue for a ceasefire and political solution in the war-torn country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched an initiative in Istanbul on January 8 to de-escalate the situation on the ground and to pave the way for a political process in Libya.

Turkey backs the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russia supports Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).