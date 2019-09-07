Turkish desserts that will make you drool

By | Published: 12:32 am 8:40 pm

If you are a foodie and travelling to Turkey, then, it is imperative that you try their traditional sweets. Listed below are some of the Turkish dishes which are to die for and guaranteed to make your trip unforgettable.

Baklava – This is a rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo, and filled with chopped nuts. The delicacy is sweetened and held together with syrup or honey. The sweet shops in Turkey are filled with varieties of Baklavas starting from chocolate to those nutty ones.

Lokma – Lokma is probably the lightest and simplest of the desserts on this list. The dish is made up of fried dough balls soaked in sugary syrup. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this sweet melts in your mouth and you can easily eat 3-4 of them in one sitting, even more, if you feel like.

Salep Ice Cream – This kind of ice cream is not sold anywhere else in the world. Its main ingredient – Salep – is protected by Turkey and is not exported. The main ingredient is made from the ground up orchids, making it very valuable as orchids take 7 or 8 years to grow. It is then turned into ice cream, and mixed with mastic and whichever flavour (chocolate, strawberry, etc.,) a customer desires.

Muhallebi – A custardy dish that is best served cold on a hot summer day. These are among the rare types of guilt-free puddings made with starch and rice flour, and originally without any eggs or butter.

Kunefe – Kunefe is one of the richest of all the Turkish desserts. A combination of a crispy, buttery shell packed with oozing hot cheese and topped with clotted cream and syrup, and sprinkled with ground pistachios. One bite and this sweet dish will leave you craving for more.

