Turku a city of students

Turku, one of the largest cities in Finland, is considered to be the best student city that can be found in the Baltic region. Turku is home to six universities and universities of applied sciences that are attended by 40,000 students. One quarter of residents in the city of Turku are students! Located in the city of Turku in the Southwest Finland, Turku University of Applied Sciences, is one of the leading universities in Finland and home to 9,300 Finnish and international students. TUAS is an inspiring community of 10,000 members – an innovative and multidisciplinary higher education institution, which creates international competitiveness and well-being for Southwest Finland.

TUAS offers studies in seven different educational fields. The fields are: Arts and Media; Natural Sciences; Natural Resources and the Environment; Tourism, Catering and Hospitality Management; Health Care, Sports and Social Services; Technology, Communication and Transport; Social Sciences, Business and Administration. TUAS has campuses in Turku, Loimaa, Salo and Uusikaupunki.

Bachelor’s programmes from TUAS range from 210 to 270 ECTS and take between three and a half to four and a half years to complete. Because of the focus on innovation pedagogy, lectures are balanced by an extensive focus on projects and teamwork and also include independent study. Practical training is a key ingredient in TUAS programmes. Due to this, master’s programmes from TUAS provide students with in-depth insight into actual working life.

The extent of the studies varies between 60–90 ECTS and can be completed while working. TUAS programmes are relevant to working life because they combine theoretical studies with practice in professional skills. Innovation Pedagogy, a new approach to learning developed at TUAS, is the core of their teaching strategy.

Innovation Pedagogy is focused on a mix of RDI and working life. This methodology turns out graduates with the ability to think critically and excellent international knowledge and communication skills.

Studies at TUAS are working life oriented, combining theoretical studies with professional skills. TUAS also provides high quality and flexible training and consulting services for both individuals and organizations in the public and private sector and also one can update their knowledge and skills at TUAS Open University of Applied Sciences. Turku is the fifth biggest city in Finland and, in the field of applied research, TUAS occupies a place in the top tier of Finland. Currently, TUAS co‐ordinates or acts as a partner in more than 160 ongoing research, development and innovation projects.

Key figures 2018

9,600 students

5,800 students at the Faculty of Engineering and Business

3,000 students at the Faculty of Health and Well-Being

800 students at the Arts Academ

705 staff members

1,985 Bachelor’s degree graduates

275 Master’s degree graduates

794 publications

214 ongoing RDI projects

262 outgoing exchange students

297 incoming exchange students

368 foreign degree students

2000 study places

80% find employment within a year from graduation

350 international exchange destinations.

