Turmeric farmers JAC talks tough against Nizamabad MP

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Nizamabad : The turmeric farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC) expressed disappointment over Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, for what they called delay on his part to set up the turmeric board, a promise he made during the Lok Sabha elections, saying the BJP government at the Centre would set up the board after formation of the government.

Leaders of the turmeric farmers JAC held a press meet at Armoor on Sunday where the JAC leaders Abhilash Reddy, V Prabhakar, Devaram and other farmers participated. JAC leader Abhilash Reddy said that the Nizamabad MP D Aravind of the BJP promised the turmeric farmers that his party would solve the turmeric farmers’ problems and set up the turmeric board within five days of winning the Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.

However, three months had passed but the Nizamabad MP was still not responding to the demand for setting up the turmeric board. The farmers would once again start their movement if their demand for the turmeric board was not met, Abhilash Reddy warned. He said that BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Ram Madhav also promised to set up the board, but they were not responding on it now.

V. Prabhakar, turmeric farmers JAC leader, said that Aravind had assured the farmers of fulfilling their demand by writing on a Rs 100 bond paper that if he fails to fulfill his promise, he would quit his post and fight along with farmers to achieve the demand for the turmeric board.

He said that on July 26, the MP held a meeting at New Delhi and discussed how to sow the crop, instead of talking about the need for the turmeric board. Prabhakar said that if he fails to fulfill their demand, the farmers would teach the MP a lesson.

