Turmeric growers turn heat on BJP’s Aravind

By | Published: 12:34 am

Nizamabad: Turmeric growers in Nizamabad district turned the heat on BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Monday when they took out a padayatra from Elktoor village in Mendora mandal, under the aegis of Turmeric Farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Aravind, who had given in writing to the farmers before his election as Nizamabad MP that he would ensure setting up of a turmeric board in the district within five days of his victory, has been at the receiving end for not only failing to fulfil his promise but also for his unsavoury remarks. The MP had likened the demand for turmeric board to an outdated Ambassador car “that would be of no use to the farmer.”

The farmers, who burnt effigies of the BJP MP in various places, demanded that he fulfil his promise. They were joined in the protest padayatra by Congress, Left and other political parties. The padayatra began in Elktoor village and passed through Savel, Kodicherla and Mendora villages. The JAC leaders collected the signatures of turmeric farmers and people in support of their demand for the setting up of turmeric board.

Anwesh, Turmeric Farmers JAC leader, said Aravind assured farmers that the turmeric board would be set up, but it is now six months and there was no forward movement on the issue. “Aravind should resign from the MP’s post and join us in our fight for the Board,” he said.

At Yergatla mandal headquarters, protesting turmeric farmers burnt the effigy of Aravind and submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar listing their demands. In Balkonda mandal, the farmers staged protest and organised rasta roko on NH 44.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .