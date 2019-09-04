Turn heads with these accessories

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 10:47 pm

One thing women can never get enough of is accessories. Everybody loves to deck up for a party using bold and long earrings with detailed neck pieces. Accessories can add a pop to any outfit, be it traditional attire or western, trinkets such as earrings, neck wear and hand rings can transform any look.

Wearing a simple neutral dress can sometimes be very monotonous, adding colourful bracelets, long detailed earrings, and a statement neck piece will add charm to the neutral dress making the outfit more attractive. Everything together, the colours and medley of the material are a match made in heaven.Minimal accessories is highly trending now. Simple one locket neckpieces, single stone hand rings along with matching bangles add a feather to any regular outfit.

For elevating routine office formals, a rose gold necklace is a perfect pick. These chains can also be matched with plain formal shirts to a crop top. With earrings, one can’t help, but fall in love with pretty hoop earrings. They make a basic black dress elegant and comfortable. One can ditch heavy accessories and stick to metallic hoop earrings.

Detailed crystal and tassel earrings can be sported with a tube dress to look chic on a girls night-out. Neck pieces can be enhanced beautifully with lehengas or saris. “Adding a beautiful pair of neckpiece to a basic kurti can enrich an everyday office look. It gives women confidence by showcasing the beauty of accessories in varied forms,” says Arya Devi, an avid admirer of ornaments.

Actors across the globe always stand out by sporting heavy accessories for every outfit. From Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt, all the B’town gals love to flaunt their graceful looks with a statement worthy accessory. So, you know what to do the next time, you have a boring outfit on your hands.