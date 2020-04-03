Turn Owaisi hospital into isolation ward: Bandi Sanjay

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged the State government to declare Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre as an exclusive ward to treat Covid-19 patients.

Coming down heavily on MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay wanted to know what steps were initiated by Owaisi and his party to curb the pandemic in the State.

BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad City BJP president N Ramachander Rao, while condemning the attack on doctors in Gandhi Hospital, appealed to the people to help doctors in providing treatment to coronavirus victims instead of resorting to attacks. “In this crucial juncture, doctors are the only hope in saving our lives,” Rao said.

He asked people who attended Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to self report themselves in hospitals and help in preventing the spread of the deadly disease. “It is highly condemnable that relatives of a person who died of Covid-19 attacked doctors and staff at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday alleging negligence in providing treatment,” the BJP MLC said.

