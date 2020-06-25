Turning cricket world upside down in 1983

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Turning the cricket world upside down in 1983, this is what eminent cricket writer R Mohan, who witnessed the historic final, tweeted on Thursday. He added that though it was a flowery opening, it aptly described India’s epic World Cup triumph when Kapil Dev’s men toppled two-time champions West Indies at Lord’s. June 25 would have certainly brought cherished memories for one person, though he was not in midst of the action. But still, his insightful inputs as a manager mattered significantly. Hyderabad’s PR Man Singh, now in his 80s, rewinds to those glorious moments in the history of world cricket.

“Thirty-seven years have rolled by and it is still fresh in memory. People still remember that magnificent win. It is now widely accepted that the 1983 win acted like a catalyst to Indian sport. For the first time, sponsors believed that Indian cricket could be a perfect platform to promote their products. This change in perception saw Indian cricketers benefiting immensely financially. It was a new start,” said Man Singh.

Starting as rank outsiders, India had a fairytale run in that World Cup. “To be honest no one gave us a chance in the final also against the mighty West Indies. But as the day rolled by the fortunes started swinging in India’s favour before culminating in Kapil holding the Prudential Cup at the Lord’s balcony in front of a wild and jubilant Indian crowd.”

Recounting those tense moments, Man Singh said there were the usual superstitions in play in the dressing room from the first delivery. “Krish Srikkanth set the tone and his blazing one-knee square drive excited everyone at this unexpected display of exuberance. But in the end the total of 183 was not good enough, given the strong batting line-up of West Indies. The turning point of the match was when Gordon Greenidge was flummoxed by Balwinder Sandhu’s delivery. The other thrilling moments were Kapil’s brilliant catch to dismiss Viv Richards, Roger Binny getting Clive Lloyd out. Here was an interesting tale to tell. West Indies collapsed to 76/6 and a big upset win was on cards.

“Suddenly, there were all sundries entering our dressing room much to our discomfort. Among them were the BCCI president NKP Salve and secretary AW Kanmadikar. The team had a lot of superstitions. There were nervous moments as Dujon and Marshall began to rebuild the Windies innings. There were murmurs that both the officials should leave the room and no one had the courage to tell them so. Luckily, since there was an ICC meeting, they had to go. Believe it or not, the moment they left, Mohinder Amarnath broke that partnership. India went on script a famous win.”

According to Man Singh, the celebrations started in the dressing room and went till the wee hours. “We were asked to leave the dressing room finally and the celebration continued in the hotel. The stocks were over at the bar and we had to bring more champagne from a nearby pub. It was a night to remember.”

The next day, on June 26, the Indian team had to play a benefit match in honour of Hyderabad fast bowler D Govindraj at Indian Gymkhana. “It was creditable that all the members were ready the morning the next day and went for the benefit match. A crowd of 10,000 turned up at the small Gymkhana ground to see their heroes. The match had to be abandoned amid chaos,” added Man Singh.

Govindraj said he was too stunned. “Actually, the match was allotted much before the start of the World Cup. But the unexpected win brought new excitement. What I feel grateful for is that the Indian players kept their word and came for the match. It was a match between Combined XI vs India XI where late Tiger Pataudi was the umpire. India XI made 270 before the big crowd forced an abandonment of the match. Though I could collect 3,000 pounds only, it was most memorable to have the champion side playing my benefit match.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .