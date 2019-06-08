Tutankhamun fancied for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:10 am 5:32 pm

Bengaluru: The S. Narredu-trained Tutankhamun, who is in fine condition, may score in the Shapoorji Pallonji Million 1200 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ekalavya 1, Simply Magical 2, Princess Amu 3

2. Chula Vista 1, Desert Angel 2, Show Girl 3

3. King Creole 1, Another Rainbow 2, Natalma 3

4. Set To Win 1, Striking Grey 2, Star Cracker 3

5. Tutankhamun 1, Mauritania 2, Accolade 3

6. Kirkwood 1, Philharmonic 2, Roman Senator 3

7. Star Cavalry 1, Cosmic Feeling 2, Renegade 3

Day’s Best: Kirkwood.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

