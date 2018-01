By | Published: 12:38 pm 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu television anchor M Pradeep was caught by the Jubilee Hills Traffic police during special enforcement drive taken up against drunk driving New Year eve on Monday.

According to the police, the anchor was caught at Jubilee Hills Road No 45.

“He was in inebriated condition and driving the vehicle. His Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were 178 mg/ml,” said a police officer.

Police seized the vehicle and the anchor was asked to appear before counselling to be held on Tuesday.