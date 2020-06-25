TV star Deepika Singh’s mother back home after Covid recovery

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Singh took to social media to share that her mother, who contracted Covid-19 infection, is fine now.

“Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home and safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey,” she wrote.



Along with it, she posted a picture where she poses with mother and grandmother.

A few days ago, the “Diya Aur Baati” actress asked the Delhi government for help as her mother and grandmother had tested for the novel coronavirus.

However, while her mother is back home, her grandmother is still undergoing treatment.

“Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive and still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers . Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word,” she added.

Earlier, Deepika had shared a video on Facebook where she informed that she is unable to travel to her hometown Delhi from Mumbai right now, as she has a small child.