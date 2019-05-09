TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash booked, channel office searched

By | Published: 9:24 pm 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: High drama prevailed in Telugu electronic media circles on Thursday after the Cyberabad Police carried out surprise checks at the office of popular news channel TV9 and three other places. The searches came in the wake of two cases booked against TV9 Chief Executive Officer V Ravi Prakash and others on charges of cheating, conspiracy and forgery.

The police teams seized documents and electronic evidence during the searches. The seized material will be forwarded to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis, officials said.

The searches, based on a warrant issued by a court, were conducted at Associated Broadcasting Company (Private) Limited (the TV9 office) at Banjara Hills, the residence of Ravi Prakash in Banjara Hills, the residence of actor S Shivaji in Himayatnagar and the house of MVKN Murthy, one of the directors of TV9 in Khairatabad.

Forgery cases

The two cases were booked based on a complaint lodged by P Kaushik Rao, Director of Alanda Media & Entertainments Private Limited, accusing Ravi Prakash, Shivaji and others of forgery by using false documents for their wrongful gain apart from other issues.

While one criminal case was registered on April 24 at the Cyberabad Cybercrime police station under Sections 406, 420, 467, 469, 471, 120 (B) of IPC and Sections 66 & 72 of the IT Act, another case was registered on April 30 under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120 (B) IPC along with Sections 66-C, 66-D of the IT Act against Ravi Prakash, Murthy and others for forging documents.

“A detailed investigation is on. Further action will be taken as per law,” a press release issued by the Cyberabad police said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the TV9 office in Banjara Hills, anticipating that there would be stiff resistance from the staff during the searches. The police have also issued a notice to Ravi Prakash asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Friday. The notice was affixed on the door of his Banjara Hills residence. There are reports that the police have issued a similar notice to Shivaji as well.

Sources said the issue arose out of differences of opinion between Ravi Prakash and Kaushik Rao over the appointment of new directors on the TV9 board.