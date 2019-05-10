TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash forged papers, gave false info: FIR

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash and others forged a document to show that company secretary Devender Agarwal resigned from the post. They uploaded the document on a website and gave false information about this to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), according to the FIR registered against Prakash.

It is the responsibility of the directors and company secretary of Associated Broadcasting Company (Private) Limited (ABCPL) (TV9 office) to intimate to RoC about the induction of directors of ABCPL by filing form DIR-12.

When Agarwal tried to discharge his statutory obligation of filing the form on April 27, shockingly he got to know that a resolution was passed on March 28 removing him from the position of company secretary by creating a resignation letter, which was forged.

Prakash certified the copy of resolution accepting the resignation of Agarwal with effect from March 28. Agarwal, after coming to know about his removal, immediately sent an email on April 27 to the RoC, Hyderabad, and other authorities informing that his signature was forged on the resignation letter. The same was uploaded along with the DIR-12 form by ABCPL on April 27 and was signed by Prakash, he wrote.

Thus, a crime was committed by forging the signature of Agarwal and giving false information to the RoC. In fact, Agarwal attended to his duties till the afternoon of April 27, which could be verified with the biometric attendance records of the company, the FIR said. The acts done by Prakash, MKVN Murthy and others were with malafide intention and worked against the interest of shareholders.

In another FIR, the director of Alanda Media and Entertainments Private Limited, P Kaushik Rao, said they acquired about 90 per cent equity in ABCPL as per SPA dated August 24, 2018. The entire consideration of equity was paid to the sellers and majority of ABCPL’s shares were transferred in their favour through a DMAT account on August 27.

ABCPL approved the same and appointed new directors on its board, duly obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with a letter dated March 29, 2019. Rao said a criminal conspiracy was hatched by certain individuals with a motive to derail the operations of the company and cause wrongful financial loss to it.

Actor S Shivaji along with Prakash created a false document and allegedly entered into a share purchase agreement on February 20, 2018, according to the FIR. Since the transfer of shares was not affected till date, Shivaji allegedly issued a notice to Prakash who in turned replied.

Prakash refused to conduct board meetings citing frivolous issues. Fabricated documents were created to get undue advantage and blocking smooth operations of the company by the new directors, Rao said in his complaint. It was also alleged that some inside persons of the company committed data theft and handed over the information to outsiders to cause damage to the company.