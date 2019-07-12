TV9 ex- CEO gets bail

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Justice G Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional anticipatory bail to TV9 ex-CEO Ravi Prakash, who had questioned the FIR against him in Cyberabad Crime Police Station, Hyderabad. Alanda Media had alleged that Ravi Prakash fabricated documents and material for appointing directors and that he tried to sell the logo of TV9 at a very low price. It is also alleged that he transferred his shares to actor Shivaji, playing fraud with Alanda Media. After a detailed hearing of both sides, the judge granted bail.

Order against bizman suspended

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar suspended an order passed by Special Economic Offences Court, Nampally, sentencing Chiranjit Mahanta of Kolkata to undergo imprisonment for a period of 6 months along with and imposed a fine of Rs 39 lakh. The charges against Mahanta were that he was acting as a director for more than 20 firms contrary to the Companies Act, 2013. His counsel submitted that the petitioner was deprived of his right to explanation as the Economic Offences Court failed to serve notice to him and contended that the same was against the principles of natural law. The judge suspended the sentence and fine until further hearing.

Revenue Principal Secretary summoned

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar summoned Rajeshwar Tiwari, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, in a contempt case. The petitioner filed this case challenging the action of the Revenue Department in deliberately denying implementation of court orders. In February, the court passed an order directing the Revenue authorities to consider the application of the petitioner for compensation. The petitioner, thereafter, gave several representations to the authorities in this regard. After perusing the representations of the petitioner, the judge directed the Principal Secretary to appear in court and explain as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Shamshabad municipality polls stayed

Justice P Naveen Rao stayed the election of Shamshabad municipality, Ranga Reddy district. K Siddulu and others filed a writ plea challenging the draft publication of wards by municipal authorities. The petitioners submitted that the procedure adopted by the Municipal Commissioner for division and delimitation of the Shamshabad municipality was arbitrary and contrary to the Telangana Municipalities Act. On request of government pleader for instructions, the judge adjourned the matter by a week.