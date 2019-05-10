TV9 issue: ABCL Directors to address media on change of management today

By | Published: 3:47 pm 4:10 pm

Hyderabad: More details about the TV9 management change issue are likely to be made public on Friday evening bringing down curtains on the boardroom drama that has been hogging attention of media and general public alike.

The Board of Directors of Associated Broadcasting Company, which runs TV9 news channel, has called for press conference to “announce the change of management in TV9” on Friday evening. A terse invitation to this effect was sent to media organisations in the afternoon.

Intense speculation has been going on among media watchers about the continuation of the TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, after the Cyberabad police registered cases and conducted searches at the news channel office and at the house of Ravi Prakash and others. The complaint was lodged by Kaushik Rao, Director of landa Media & Entertainments Pvt Ltd accusing Ravi Prakash of forgery, cheating and conspiracy. However, Ravi Prakash had denied the charges and alleged that attempts were being made to foist false cases against him.

There were unconfirmed reports of the TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash being replaced by the board of Directors.

