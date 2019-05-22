TV9’s Ravi Prakash releases video; alleges victimisation

By | Published: 1:47 pm 1:51 pm

Hyderabad: Former TV9 CEO V. Ravi Prakash, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Cyberabad police across all airports in connection with a cheating and forgery case, released a video finding fault with the police.

In the 8.49 minute-video, he alleged that the police booked false cases against him. He explained the circumstances that took place in TV9 for the last few weeks. He did not escape anywhere after cases were registered against him and found fault with the police for foisting false cases.

The Cyberabad police registered two cases while the Banjara Hills police booked one more case against Ravi Prakash, actor Shivaji and others.

