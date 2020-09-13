TVs donated for benefit of students in Bhupalpally district

DEO Mohammed Abdul Hai said that ZPHS Kaleshswaram Headmistress Manimala had donated a TV set for the use of the 9th class students at Kaleshwaram

Published: 11:17 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Three colour TV sets were donated for the benefit of the students by the donors in the district. DEO Mohammed Abdul Hai said that ZPHS Kaleshswaram Headmistress Manimala had donated a TV set for the use of the 9th class students at Kaleshwaram. It was set up at a common place so as to access the online classes. On the other hand, teachers of Jangedu ZPSS have collected the donations and purchased two TV sets for the benefit of Veshalapally and Peddakuntapally village students.

Meanwhile, DEO, Jangaon, Yadaiah said that they had taken steps to see that all students can watch the online classes. “If one student does not have the TV set at his/her house, we have asked them to visit the house of another student who is having the TV through a system called ‘mapping’ of the students. Though it was initially decided to set up the TV sets at the GPs, no TV sets were set up at the Gram Panchayat offices in Jangaon district,” he added. DEO, Warangal Urban, K Narayana Reddy said that they had not faced any issues with regard to the availability of the TV sets in the district.

