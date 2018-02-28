TVS launches NTORQ 125 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company, makers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which launched its 125cc scooter, TVS NTORQ 125 in Hyderabad on Monday, said it is looking to sell two lakh units this year.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said the scooter has been designed to appeal to youth. It is based on the TVS Racing pedigree. It comes with TVS SmartXonnect, a patent pending technology platform, making it India’s first connected scooter.

TVS SmartXonnect helps in connecting to Bluetooth, cellphone connectivity, offers navigation assist, app-enabled parking locator, engine kill switch, engine oil temperature display on speedometer, phone-battery strength display, multi-ride statistic modes and service reminder among others. It will also indicate if the rider is using the helmet or not. The speedometrer displays the calls and messages received on the phone.

TVS NTORQ 125 has wider tubeless tyres with telescopic suspension. It has external fuel fill, USB charger, under-seat storage and TVS patented EZ center stand.

The scooter is presently available in Disc variant to ensure maximum rider safety. The scooter comes with daytime running lamps and will be available in yellow, green, red and white colours. It will be priced Rs 61,450 (Ex-Showroom – Hyderabad).