TVS to strengthen distribution of spares

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Singed by counterfeit spare parts, two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Limited is strengthening the distribution and availability of genuine parts through over 4,000 touch points. It has also appointed 100 authorised parts stockists to supply spares in retail market, said K Venkateshwarlu, its Senior Vice President (Parts Business).

Counterfeit pose a passenger safety as they are not built to the same standards. The packaging is similar to the genuine ones, he said adding that TVS will take up awareness programmes for consumers on ways to deal with counterfeits.

On a query on allowing a choice for consumers, he said there some third party players who make the spares available at lower price points. Their packages too are different and it would not be difficult to identify them. “Customers have a choice to buy low priced products but there would be risks,” he said adding that TVS would not be able to match these players in prices.

Under its brand protection programme, it will introduce a high security product label to help customers distinguish between genuine and counterfeit spares. It together with Hyderabad police conducted raids and captured goods worth Rs five lakh, he said.