TVV leader, CPI (Maoist) recruit in Telangana police net

Kothagudem: Police have arrested a Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) leader serving as a courier for CPI (Maoist) TS Committee leaders Hari Bhushan and Damodar along with a new recruit. They also recovered letters allegedly written by Telangana State Secretary Hari Bhushan alias Jagan to the Left wing leaders, Chikkudu Prabhakar, Balla Ravindranath alias Jesun and memory cards meant for delivery to Nallamasa Krishna.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt informed the press here on Sunday that the arrested persons were identified as Aitha Anil Kumar of Reddy Colony in Hanamkonda and Dasarapu Suresh of Tirumalapur of Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. They were taken into custody while moving under suspicious circumstances at Anand Colony at Pusuguppa road of Cherla on Saturday. Following interrogation, they revealed their identities.

Anil Kumar, a junior advocate, was a member of Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Warangal district secretary of TVV since 2011. Suresh was recruited recently and was going to join a Maoist Dalam, the SP said.

Anil Kumar told the police that the recently arrested TVV state president Maddileti Bandari, Thudum Debba national convener Rayala Lakshmaiah, state president Vatti upender, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) state general secretary Chukkala Shilpa, Telangana Vidhyarthi Sangham(TVS) state president Kota Srinivas Goud, DSU (Democratic Student Union) Kancharla Bhadri, TYF (Telangana Youth Forum) State president Mohan Raja, TPF (Telangana Praja Front) state president Kusuma Ravinder, TDF (Telangana Democratic Forum) State convener Chikkudu Prabhakar, Kota Srinivas Goud, CRPP state general secretary Balla Ravinderanath, CLC (Civil Liberties Committee) state president Gaddam Lakshman, Telangana Rythanga Samithi leader Sayanna were working in urban areas to propagate Maoist ideology.

These leaders were also extorting money from various businessmen, contractors and others for Maoist activities. And they have been receiving financial support from Maoists to carry out their activities, Dutt explained.

“The Maoist have already thwarted development in agency areas in Telangana. We request public and students not to indulge in the activities of Maoists and its frontal organisations,” he said, adding that those supporting Maoist frontal organisations would be dealt with legally.

