TVVP official inspects Khammam District Hospital

By | Published: 9:52 pm 9:53 pm

Khammam: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) specialist officer (SO) Dr A Rajasekhar Babu inspected the Government District Hospital on Monday and enquired into reports of a security guard acting as a nurse.

It might be noted that a security guard at the hospital at the hospital has allegedly administered IV (Intravenous) fluids to a patient at the hospital in the absence of nurses on Sunday. And the news regarding the incident created furore

Speaking to the press at the hospital Dr Rajasekhar Babu said he was directed by the higher authorities to review the situation at the hospital and look into Sunday’s incident. He said he held separate meetings with doctors and nurses regarding the issue.

He stated that if any medical staff at the hospital found be absent unauthorizedly and works on his/her private practice outside disciplinary action would be recommended against them. Steps to streamline functioning of the hospital would be taken up.