Tweeples pour in wishes for Trisha Krishnan

Many know her as the successful actor she is today but acting wasn’t always her priority. The Athadu actor had aspired to become a criminal psychologist initially and resisted the thought of pursuing acting, as she wanted to complete her studies first.

She was later approached for an acting role in Tamil movie Lesa Lesa by Indian film director Priyadarshan, which marked the beginning of her professional career as an actress. During her college course, she had occupied herself with a tight shooting schedule, which made it difficult to continue with her education. However, she compensated by attending summer classes.

The Pallakad girl rose to fame starring in the successful films, Saamy (2003) and Ghilli (2004) in Tamil cinema and Varsham (2004) in Telugu cinema, for which she secured her first South Filmfare Best Actress Award. She went on to win the award two more times for Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005) and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule (2007). In 2010, she made her Bollywood début in Khatta Meetha. She was seen in her career-best performances in Abhiyum Naanum (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) for which she won Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine and was nominated for Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award.

An ardent animal lover, Trisha has been the Goodwill Ambassador of PETA. In 2010, Trisha collaborated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in issuing a public appeal to domesticate stray dogs rather than craving for pedigreed foreign breeds.

She was also the Goodwill Ambassador for the “Angel for Animals” campaign organized by PETA in 2010, encouraging people to adopt homeless dogs. PETA praised Trisha for her work and sent her an appreciation letter highlighting her animal rescue work and efforts to encourage people to adopt Indian community dogs.

In 2017, Trisha Krishnan became the first south-Indian to be bestowed with the UNICEF celebrity advocate status.

On the work front, Trisha will be seen in “Ponniyin Selvan”, “Raangi”, “Sugar” and “Ram”.

