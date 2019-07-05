Twelve ambulances fined, two seized in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Mancherial: The Road Transport Authority slapped fines on 12 ambulances for violating traffic norms during an enforcement drive held here on Friday. Two ambulances were seized for failing to submit fitness certificate and not paying road tax.

Motor Vehicle Inspector M Vivekananda Reddy said the ambulances were running without fitness certificates and insurance besides not paying the road tax. The fine was imposed on the owners for operating the ambulances violating rules, he said. Owners should carry documents as the vehicles were used in medical emergencies.

The Inspector instructed the drivers to ensure basic life support system in the ambulances and to be friendly with the customers. He also advised them not to use siren in unnecessary situations and shared safety tips with them.