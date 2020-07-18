Twelve of a family test positive for Covid-19 in Ameenpur

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Sangareddy: Twelve persons of a joint family out of 14 living in the house at RTC Colony under Ameenpur Municipality tested positive for Covid-19 in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

According to Municipal Commissioner Sujatha, a person from the family has been suffering from cold, cough and fever for four days. As some of the persons also got fever on Friday, the family members visited a private Hospital in Madeenaguda for testing. As 12 of the 14 members tested positive, they were admitted to a hospital since all of them were suffering from Covid symptoms. Meanwhile, the Municipal authorities sprayed disinfectant in the colony and educated the locals not to venture out from their homes.

