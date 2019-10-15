Twin reservoirs of Hyderabad left at monsoon’s mercy

By | Published: 12:36 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Water levels in most of the reservoirs across the State are up to the brim, but not in the capital’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. Scanty rainfall in catchment areas is being blamed for the situation.

At the same time, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials said there would be no dearth of drinking water in the city. The main sources of drinking water to Hyderabad, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project on River Krishna and Yellampally project on River Godavari are full to their respective capacities.

HMWSSB had stopped drawing water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar since 2015, but began drawing water again during summer this year due to low water levels in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs.

At present, the Water Board is supplying 470 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water from four sources, including Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampally Reservoirs.

Of these, 20 MGD is being drawn from Osman Sagar, 8 MGD from Himayat Sagar, 270 MGD from Nagarjuna Sagar (River Krishna) and 172 MGD from Yellampally (River Godavari).

On Monday, the water level in Osman Sagar was 0.215 TMC against the total capacity of 3.9 TMC. Similarly, in Himayat Sagar, it is 0.397 TMC against the total capacity of 2.9 TMC. This is mainly due to scanty rainfall in the catchment areas and poor inflows into the reservoirs, a senior official from HMWSSB said.

“But this should not be a cause of concern for citizens as very minimal water is being drawn from the twin reservoirs for the city’s requirements. More importantly, there is sufficient drinking water available in Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampally projects to meet the requirements for next year as these projects are full,” he said.

If the Irrigation Department maintains the water level at 510 feet in Nagarjuna Sagar Project, it will be sufficient to supply for not one, but two years, he added.

Monsoon to retreat in couple of days

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, which began in June, may take another five days in Telangana.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the changes in the weather system, the withdrawal of the monsoon was getting delayed.

“In the beginning of this month, we had predicted that it would withdraw by October 14,” officials said and added that while the Southwest Monsoon had already withdrawn from some parts of the State, it was still prevailing over some parts from where the withdrawal could be by October 18. IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in the next three days in Hyderabad.

Across the State, the IMD has issued a weather warning saying heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning might occur at isolated places across Telangana.

Meanwhile, a couple of areas such as Monda Market and Rajendra Nagar received light rainfall on Monday, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society. The Society’s forecast says light to moderate rain/ thunder showers were likely to occur at a few places in Greater Hyderabad for the next three days.

