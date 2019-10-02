Twins of Golconda in US!

By | Published: 12:03 am 2:28 am

Hyderabad: Did you know that Golconda in the city has twins in the United States? A fact that has not been written about much, this American twin became a discussion point on Twitter after the official handle of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad tweeted about the city of Golconda in Illinois, which is named after the Golconda Fort.

“Did you know that the U.S. city of Golconda, Illinois, is named after Golconda Fort? The mining town was originally called Sarahsville in 1816 but changed its name to Golconda one year later, a nod to the ancient city in India,” it tweeted, adding the hashtag #USIndiaDosti.

The tweet has generated some discussion and some Google searches on the US version of Golconda as well. Here are some facts. Golconda is a city in Pope County in the State of Illinois, and is located along the Ohio River. The population was just 726 in the 2000 census.

Name changed in 1817

Golconda was the first permanent settlement in Pope County in 1798, and was first named Sarahsville upon the organization of Pope County in 1816. The Wikipedia page says its name was changed to Golconda on 1817, “after the ancient city of Golkonda in India”.

In another article on the city, it says there were two entries in the court record on the same date of June 24, 1817, successively renaming the place Corinth and then Golconda, “at the request of the proprietors”.

The name Golconda was not used as a post office until September 7, 1825. The report also says Golconda these days is the terminus of an annual river-to-river road race.

Interestingly, there is one more Golconda in the US. The second one is a census-designated place in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

The community, internet literature indicates, was named for “the ancient diamond mining center of Golkonda in India”. The settlement had its start when discovery of copper, silver, gold, and lead brought entrepreneurs who opened mines and mills in the district. However, most of the town’s buildings from its mining heyday are gone, and Golconda today is a minor stop on Interstate 80.

