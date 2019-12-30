Twitter abuzz as General Bipin Rawat named first Chief of Defence Staff

By | Published: 8:09 pm

New Delhi: As the government named Army chief General Bipin Rawat as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati on Monday hailed the decision, while a few questioned him over his recent statement on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

#bipinrawat trended on Twitter. Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet said: “General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/WFIFHK8YAZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2019

General Rawat, who was appointed the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016, retires tomorrow after completing a tenure of three years.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself a former Army officer, wrote on @capt_amarinder: “Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India’s first CDS. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military advisor on all matters related to the armed forces.”

Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military advisor on all matters related to the armed forces. @adgpi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYXOx8C4uy — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 30, 2019

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted: “Congratulations to Gen #BipinRawat on being named the nation’s first #CDS. It’s a landmark moment for our armed forces, with the streamlining of all three services & going from silos to coordinated functioning.”

Congratulations to Gen #BipinRawat on being named the nation’s first #ChiefofDefenceStaff #CDS It’s a landmark moment for our armed forces, with the streamlining of all three services & going from silos to coordinated functioning. pic.twitter.com/t5R3lxLHkB — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 30, 2019

One user wrote: General Rawat has been named the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)… sincere congratulations sir.”

Another tweet said: “If one wants to learn the real meaning of leadership, look upon a soldier #BipinRawat sir is an epitome of leadership who led his boys always in an appropriate direction for the integrity of nation.”

“Heartiest congratulations to General Bipin Rawat ji on being named India’s first ever CDS. He will serve as the single-point military advisor to the government,” read another post.

One netizen, however, questioned the General over his recent statement on the controversial CAA. He wrote: “General Rawat appointed CDS. Is this the reason he took a political stand on #CAA_NRC_Protests? Is self-advancement a good enough reason to jeopardise the political neutrality of the Indian Army?”

Another tweet read: “Agreed that he may be a role model for many. That’s exactly why he shouldn’t be making statements on topics which are political in nature and thereby politicizing the Army… not done. That’s also not leadership. Army should always be apolitical.”