Twitter buzzes with congratulations over BJP, YSRCP wins

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: On Thursday, BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With that, Twitter users took to the micro-blogging platform to congratulate Narendra Modi on the win.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly were also similar with the YSRCP recording a thumping majority with 149 seats. Party leader Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy was also congratulated extensively on Twitter.

Twitter also saw hashtags like #VijayiBharat #ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaGaya #APCMYSJAGAN trending heavily.

Here are some of the tweets:

Telangana CMO: Hon’ble CM Sri KCR congratulated Hon’ble PM Sri @NarendraModi on the landslide electoral victory of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. CM expressed the hope that under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi the country marches further ahead.

Hon’ble CM Sri KCR congratulated Hon’ble PM Sri @NarendraModi on the landslide electoral victory of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. CM expressed the hope that under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi the country marches further ahead. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 23, 2019

KTR: People of India have given a decisive mandate. Many congratulations to Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi Ji and BJP president Sri @AmitShah Ji on leading NDA to a comprehensive victory #Elections2019results

People of India have given a decisive mandate. Many congratulations to Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi Ji and BJP president Sri @AmitShah Ji on leading NDA to a comprehensive victory#Elections2019results — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 23, 2019

Harish Rao: Hearty Congratulations Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on your Victory. #LokSabhaElectionresults2019

Hearty Congratulations Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on your Victory. #LokSabhaElectionresults2019 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) May 23, 2019

Arun Jaitley: Aspirational India has proved it once again that India wants growth and a leadership that believes in country first & acts tirelessly for the people. Let us work together & make lives of every countrymen better. Jai Hind. #VijayiBharat

Aspirational India has proved it once again that India wants growth and a leadership that believes in country first & acts tirelessly for the people. Let us work together & make lives of every countrymen better. Jai Hind. #VijayiBharat — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel: Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

Boris Johnson, British MP: Congratulations @narendramodi on your emphatic victory in Indian #ElectionResults2019. A strong endorsement for your optimistic vision of New India. Let’s look forward to an even closer partnership between UK-India in the years ahead. @UKinIndia

Congratulations @narendramodi on your emphatic victory in Indian #ElectionResults2019. A strong endorsement for your optimistic vision of New India. Let’s look forward to an even closer partnership between UK-India in the years ahead. @UKinIndia pic.twitter.com/A2alPgQ5BO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 23, 2019

Rakul Preet Singh: And the nation has decided !! Here is to another 5 years to bring a change #ModiAaRahaHai #ModiAaGaya @narendramodi #Elections2019

And the nation has decided !! Here is to another 5 years to bring a change 🙏 #ModiAaRahaHai #ModiAaGaya @narendramodi #Elections2019 — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 23, 2019

Siddharth: Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless. Jai Hind.

Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless. Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 23, 2019

Vivek Oberoi: To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all – please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe

To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all – please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019

Saina Nehwal: Huge congratulations to @narendramodi sir #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #Election2019Results #BJP4India #primeministerofindia

Sania Mirza: Congratulations Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir for your victory… Best wishes

Congratulations Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir for your victory… Best wishes — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 23, 2019

Virender Sehwag: India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat

India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/uQerPssTkH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2019

Telangana CMO: CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Sri @YSJagan on YSRCP’s stupendous victory in AP Assembly elections. CM expressed the hope that AP would progress under the leadership of Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy and relations between the two states would improve further.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Sri @YSJagan on YSRCP’s stupendous victory in AP Assembly elections. CM expressed the hope that AP would progress under the leadership of Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy and relations between the two states would improve further. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 23, 2019

KTR: Wholehearted congratulations to Sri @ysjagan Garu on a landslide victory. Your hardwork has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people

Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh

Wholehearted congratulations to Sri @ysjagan Garu on a landslide victory👏. Your hardwork has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people👍 Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 23, 2019

Trinamool Congress: Congratulations @ysjagan and @YSRCParty for the resounding victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly election. We wish you well

Congratulations @ysjagan and @YSRCParty for the resounding victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly election. We wish you well — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 23, 2019

Harish Rao: Many Congratulations to the young and dynamic leader Shri @ysjagan for a landslide victory in the elections. You’ve proved that leadership is always about hard work, dedication & persistence. Looking forward to see you as the new Chief Minister of AP.

#ElectionResults2019

Many Congratulations to the young and dynamic leader Shri @ysjagan for a landslide victory in the elections. You’ve proved that leadership is always about hard work, dedication & persistence. Looking forward to see you as the new Chief Minister of AP.#ElectionResults2019 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) May 23, 2019

Ravi Teja: Congratulations to the youngest CM of AP @ysjagan garu. Looking forward for good Governance…wishing you all the good luck

Congratulations to the youngest CM of AP @ysjagan garu. Looking forward for good Governance…wishing you all the good luck🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 23, 2019

Ram Gopal Varma: Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and Heart felt condolences to @ncbn

Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and Heart felt condolences to @ncbn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

Barkha Dutt: Huge win for @ysjagan in Andhra in both the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Perhaps the only non BJP party that has reason to celebrate today apart from the DMK. And a victory for the campaign run by @PrashantKishor who was with jagan today and not in Bihar. #IndiaElections2019

Huge win for @ysjagan in Andhra in both the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Perhaps the only non BJP party that has reason to celebrate today apart from the DMK. And a victory for the campaign run by @PrashantKishor who was with jagan today and not in Bihar. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/HoMeK1bhwG — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 23, 2019

Nikhil Siddhartha: Walked 3648 km in 341 days nd met over 2 crore people along the way..

Congratulations to the New 46 yr Young CM of Andhra Pradesh.. Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu… @ysjagan 🏼

Walked 3648 km in 341 days nd met over 2 crore people along the way..

Congratulations to the New 46 yr Young CM of Andhra Pradesh.. Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu… @ysjagan 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xl2U1P4Gmh — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 23, 2019

Singer Mangli: Hearty congratulations to YSRCP supreme and Andhrapradesh Chief Minister sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy @ysjagan gaaru

You deserve it Anna, hard work never get fails and you proved it.

#APCMYSJagan #YSJagan #YSRCP