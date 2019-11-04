Twitter celebrates 25 years of Andaz Apna Apna

By | Published: 8:56 pm

The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film became a trending topic all through. Known for its funny script and hilarious dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

The film clashed with the Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn action drama Suhaag at the box-office and fared below expectation on release. However, Andaz Apna Apna has acquired a cult status among Bollywood fans.

The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous oneliners like “Mein toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai… maha purush hain, maha purush”; “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”; “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon” and “Galti se mistake ho gaya”.

Few unseen shots from the film’s mahurat was shared on the Twitter handle Bollywoodirect. The photographs were captioned: “#25YearsOfAndazApnaApna. Some rare photos from the sets and muhurat of #AndazApnaApna. #SachinTendulkar was one of the guests at Muhurat.”