San Francisco: Hackers on Saturday broke into Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey’s account and posted a flurry of rogue tweets, including racial slurs.

The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey’s account which became victim of ‘SIM swapping’ or ‘SIM jacking’ where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

By taking control of Dorsey’s number, hackers posted tweets via text messages on his Twitter account.

A hacker group called ‘Chuckling Squad’ claimed that it was behind the cyber attack on Dorsey’s Twitter account which has over 4 million followers.

“The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider,” Twitter said in a statement.

The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

“This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text messages from the phone number,” the company added.

According to TechCrunch, one of the tweets posted a Twitter handle of someone who purported to take credit for the account takeover. That account was immediately suspended.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and we are investigating what happened,” said Twitter spokesperson Ebony Turner.