Twitter comes in handy in the times of Covid-19

Hyderabad: A youngster who tweeted to IT Minister KT Rama Rao asking for help to reach his home in Telangana to perform his father’s last rites has been assured of help.

The youngster, apparently an Infosys employee, tweeted on Friday saying he would be reaching India on Saturday to perform his father’s last rites.

“I’m absolutely healthy working for Infosys. Can you please help me not to quarantine?” (sic) was his request, fearing that he might be quarantined before he could reach his family.

However, the Minister, expressing his condolences, said the State government would “of course facilitate” the youngster to be with his family and added that he, however, would have to follow the self-quarantine/isolation procedure. The Minister asked the youngster to pass on his contact details to the Minister’s office as well.

Meanwhile, Hyderabadis are making use of Twitter to self-report after returning to the city from other countries.

In one such tweet, a youngster, Sankeerth Poojala, tweeted to the Hyderabad City Police saying he had returned to Hyderabad on March 18 from Copenhagen, Denmark via New Delhi.

“I underwent a thermal screening test in Delhi. I am self-isolating myself at home (Hyderabad). I have no symptoms of Covid-19. I have filled in the self-reporting form with all my details and presented at the health and immigration counters. Please let me know how to report the Collector or SP.”

The Hyderabad City Police, after replying on Twitter and finding out Sankeerth’s address, asked the Gandhinagar police to help the youngster.

Another youngster, Rakesh Reddy, too tweeted in reply to Sankeerth’s tweet asking for help, saying he had travelled from London to Hyderabad via Dubai on March 18. “No symptoms and self-isolating since arrival,” he said.

