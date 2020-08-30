‘Twitter could face action for no response on minor’s harassment’

By | Published: 11:54 pm

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed displeasure over Twitter’s attitude in an online harassment case of a minor girl.

After several reminders, the Commission has summoned the platform’s senior manager over the issue and asked him to appear on September 4 after not getting a satisfactory reply.

“If the manager doesn’t turn up, the Commission may pass an ex-parte order against Twitter India and initiate action,” said the apex child rights body.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo said that online sexual harassment has become a medium via Twitter and the micro-blogging site is accountable for such online crimes.

“Twitter has been asked to cooperate in the investigation. If no representative turns up on September 4, than the Commission will take a decision unilaterally,” Kanungo told IANS.

Citing the Commission’s powers to protect children from sexual harassment, he said that if the summons is not respected, then the Commission can report the matter to Parliament and the government if needed. The case can also be referred to the High Court.

“Even the Commission can file a case to the Magistrate for prosecution under CRPC 346.”

A Twitter user named Mohammad Zubair, linked to a website, tweeted a picture on August 7 which had a picture of a father and his minor daughter.

It is alleged that after the picture was tweeted, trollers threatened the minor girl with rape. Following the online harrassment, the victim and her father approached the NCPCR.

The Commission than on August 8, 11 and 19, wrote a letter to Twitter, asking for information about the action taken against the concerned Twitter user while ordering the removal of the related content.

The Commission did not find the reply sent by Twitter on August 25 satisfactory, and issued summons on the next day.

The Commission has also summoned Raipur SSP Ajay Kumar Yadav in connection with the case at its office on September 4. It is alleged that the SSP did not take any action in this matter despite the Commission’s intervention.

