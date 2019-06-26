Twitter divided over Team India’s ‘Orange Jersey’

Congress and Samajwadi Party has alleged the move as a sign of 'saffronisation' of the team

Team India Orange Jersey
Hyderabad: Even as the unbeaten Indian cricket team is set to play West Indies in their sixth league match, it has run into controversy as there are reports that the Virat Kohli-lead team will sport a newly designed orange kit in the crucial Sunday’s clash against hosts England at Edgbaston.

Team India’s new orange jersey was unveiled as part of ICC’s rule that required all teams in this world cup to come up with alternative colors to avoid confusion during a match.

As England’s jersey too is blue in color, team India has reportedly opted for an alternative orange colour.

A glimpse of the new Orange jersey was given by Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Gautam who had uploaded the new jersey in his Instagram recently.

However, this decision has now been politicized with Congress and Samajwadi Party alleging the move as a sign of ‘saffronisation’ of the team.

Abu Azmi, a SP MLA from Mumbai leader called it an unjust move that should be opposed by the people.

“Today, jerseys are being made saffron. Modi-ji, the person who decided the colours of the national flag was a Muslim leader. If you want to pick a colour for the jersey, pick the tricolour, I won’t mind but it will be unjust if you paint everything saffron…..people should oppose it,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress MLA MA Khan too called “the politics of saffrronisation unfortunate which is hampering the unity of India”.

And soon Twitter was divided too…

A few, however, couldn’t make sense of the controversy and insisted that color of the jersey shouldn’t matter

In fact, in the match between South Africa and Bangladesh, the Proteas changed into bright yellow colour as the Asian nation too has green jerseys. Although India and Afghanistan had similar coloured clothing, the teams continued with the same kit in the Saturday’s match at Southampton.

All eyes will be on Sunday’s clash when Kohli will lead his team against England. But for Thursday’s match, the Indian will wear the usual blue jersey as the West Indies team sport a marooned coloured jersey.

