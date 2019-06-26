Twitter divided over Team India’s ‘Orange Jersey’

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the unbeaten Indian cricket team is set to play West Indies in their sixth league match, it has run into controversy as there are reports that the Virat Kohli-lead team will sport a newly designed orange kit in the crucial Sunday’s clash against hosts England at Edgbaston.

Team India’s new orange jersey was unveiled as part of ICC’s rule that required all teams in this world cup to come up with alternative colors to avoid confusion during a match.

As England’s jersey too is blue in color, team India has reportedly opted for an alternative orange colour.

ICC says colour options were given to BCCI and they chose what they felt went best with the colour combination. The whole idea is to be different as England also wears a same shade of blue as India. The design is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it. pic.twitter.com/PkPmsjmny6 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

A glimpse of the new Orange jersey was given by Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Gautam who had uploaded the new jersey in his Instagram recently.

However, this decision has now been politicized with Congress and Samajwadi Party alleging the move as a sign of ‘saffronisation’ of the team.

Abu Azmi, a SP MLA from Mumbai leader called it an unjust move that should be opposed by the people.

“Today, jerseys are being made saffron. Modi-ji, the person who decided the colours of the national flag was a Muslim leader. If you want to pick a colour for the jersey, pick the tricolour, I won’t mind but it will be unjust if you paint everything saffron…..people should oppose it,” he said.

#WorldCup2019 : A controversy broke out on Wednesday as Congress and Samajwadi Party objected to Team India donning an orange jersey in their World Cup encounter against England. @abuasimazmi @BJP4India@INCIndia @samajwadiparty pic.twitter.com/BHT57E9MIk — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) June 26, 2019

Maharashtra Congress MLA MA Khan too called “the politics of saffrronisation unfortunate which is hampering the unity of India”.

Maharashtra Congress MLA MA Khan on being asked about Team India’s alternate jersey: Yeh sarkaar har cheez ko alag nazar se dekhne aur dikhane ki koshish poore desh mein pichle panch saal se kar rahi hai. Yeh sarkaar bhagwakaran ki taraf iss desh ko le jane ka kaam kar rahi hai. pic.twitter.com/dlwoZALMqH — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

And soon Twitter was divided too…

“इन फासीवादियों की पकड़ से अब तक सिर्फ खेल बचा था, आज इन्होंने उसका भी भगवाकरण कर दिया। अलबत्ता तो ये लोग अल्पसंख्यक को खिलाते नहीं, अब खिलाएंगे तो भी भगवा पहना कर। क्या ये शमी जैसे अल्पसंख्यक खिलाड़ियों के धार्मिक अधिकारों का हनन नहीं है? सब होते देख भी हम चुप हैं। दुखद।” pic.twitter.com/Xj9FX03rRj — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 26, 2019

SP and Congress’s Muslim leaders have a problem with Indian team’s new jersey now cuz it has orange colour in it. The design is inspired by India’s old T20 jersey, that had orange too but it’s only a problem now cuz Modi…… Hindu-hatred have made these Mullahs go full retard. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 26, 2019

Ha ha ha … those who have objections should write script for Hera Pheri part 3 … it will be super hit !!! https://t.co/ynkBjhDkPZ — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 26, 2019

The lobby who tried hard for saffronisation of terror in India and it’s acceptance in Indian society is opposing #MenInOrange and designating it as saffronisation of Indian team, despite of knowing that it’s just for one World Cup Match due to fair reasons. #WearOrangeWithPride https://t.co/SBG0gamuEs — Tilak Chouhan (@disrup_ter) June 26, 2019

Bhagwaa… Yuck 😷 — Jagrity Sablok (@jagritysablok1) June 26, 2019

Why did they choose this color again something wrong…IT should have trio(Tiranga) color — soham wankhede (@sohamwankhede2) June 26, 2019

A few, however, couldn’t make sense of the controversy and insisted that color of the jersey shouldn’t matter

No politics over the team Jersey…

No pressure on the team…

Let them play well and bring back the glory with world cup to India… https://t.co/lQb2Fl3gKU — Medipally Venkateshwar Reddy (@VENKATTRS) June 26, 2019

Is saffron not the topmost colour of our national flag 🇮🇳 ? Wtf is this outrage for? — Kumar Mithilesh (@mithilesh_22) June 26, 2019

The colour of the jersey should not matter, provided the team has done its bit by putting up a good show. — SATISH KUMAR MENON (@skpmenon3) June 26, 2019

@yadavakhilesh team India has gone to play World Cup and victory of the team is more important than any other matter here… instead of raising needless controversy of orange jersey pray for victory of nation..@RahulGandhi this tweet is for you also…kindly note what is written — Yogesh.Vikram.Singh (@yvsad1) June 26, 2019

How hilarious that the Congress and SP legislators have opposed #India’s orange #CWC2019 jersey accusing the government of designing this to saffronise the country.This petrol ⛽️ bunk uniform is now going to become a raging fashion statement! @BCCI #rafaletoclothingdesign pic.twitter.com/VBVqKvXWcw — Vishal Krishnan (@vish_kri) June 26, 2019

Really? Does that mean Blue jersey is to please people from BSP or RPI political party? Congress please stop this communalism over a sports jersey. Don’t involve sports in your dirty politics. When will you mature? With such thoughts you will be wiped off from politics. — Transformer_India (@TransformerInd2) June 26, 2019

In fact, in the match between South Africa and Bangladesh, the Proteas changed into bright yellow colour as the Asian nation too has green jerseys. Although India and Afghanistan had similar coloured clothing, the teams continued with the same kit in the Saturday’s match at Southampton.

All eyes will be on Sunday’s clash when Kohli will lead his team against England. But for Thursday’s match, the Indian will wear the usual blue jersey as the West Indies team sport a marooned coloured jersey.

(With inputs from PTI)