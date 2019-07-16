Twitter flooded by women in saris, men follow suit with #PaghdiTwitter

By | Published: 8:41 pm

The baby boomer generation of women do not primarily consider themselves “a sari person”. However, looks like they cannot do away with the traditional attire either. For over two days now, #SareeTwitter is showing up atop Twitter feed and more women are encouraged to post pictures of themselves in their elegant best.

While younger women are expressing their love for the six-yards, older women are taking the trend a notch higher, and are posting throwback photographs of them wearing a sari during different phases of their life.

Excited mother-daughter duos also took to the microblogging platform to add their own personal twist to the hashtag which seems to be getting popular by the hour; some daughters even draped their mother’s sari for a quick #SareeTwitter update.

Following the six-yard success, women began the less popular JhumkaTwitter trend and men did not want to be left behind as #PaghdiTwitter had guys wearing colourful paghdis, striking a pose for Twitter.

