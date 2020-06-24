Twitter gives employees paid off on national election day globally

By | Published: 4:58 pm

San Francisco: Twitter which is at the loggerheads with US President Donald Trump over his controversial tweets, has decided to give its US employees off on national election voting day in November, along with offering global workforce paid time off to vote in national elections in their respective countries.

According to a CNBC report on Wednesday citing and internal Twitter memo, Election Day takes place on a Tuesday in November, making it difficult for people to vote.

“Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off.”

“Since the US presidential election falls on a workday (November 3), we will plan to close all U.S. offices on that day,” the company told employees in an internal memo.

Earlier, Uber made election days around the world company holidays.

“For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn’t already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off,” the memo read.

However, teams responsible for work related to elections, including the security of Twitter’s services, will continue to work.

Twitter on Tuesday flagged a tweet from US President Donald Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, DC they would be met with “serious force”.

It was the fourth time Twitter flagged a Trump tweet in the recent days.