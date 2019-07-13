Twitter launches ArtHouse

By | B Sahaja Reddy | Published: 8:54 pm

Twitter has called for a new creative team to help brands with producing video content on a single platform. According to Twitter, advertising is the main factor in driving sales; so, brands need to develop content that attracts brand affinity and creates a business impact. Twitter ArtHouse provides marketers many advertising options, creative assistance, and offers them digital strategy, video creation and editing, influencer and artist management and live-streaming of events.

Recently, Twitter had ramped up efforts to help brands with creator-first strategies and it is not the only platform to draw advertisers for better monetisation of creator content but also Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are on the same path. Facebook has announced its own strategy around Facebook Creative Day with ‘Stars’, a tipping system where users can send payments to creators during a live stream, and intimate subscriber groups.

Over the past year, Facebook has come out with a more interactive and ad-friendly creator content. Snapchat is also competing for revenue and viewership with new creator shows, while Instagram offers growth tools that provide data insights like daily follow and unfollow data which could help brands looking for creators.