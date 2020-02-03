Twitter recorded 11 lakh tweets around #UnionBudget2020

By | Published: 4:17 pm

The micro-blogging platform Twitter witnessed more than 11 lakh Budget-related tweets recorded between January 30th, 2020 to February 3rd, 2020 as the government tabled the Union Budget for the financial year starting April 1st, 2020.

People all over India took to the social media platform to get the latest updates and share opinions on the Union Budget 2020-2021. The users reacted to the Budget by using #UnionBudget2020.

With a feature called live carousel, Twitter provided updates during the presentation of the Union Budget, allowing people to follow the dialogue between policy makers, influencers, journalists, opinion-makers, and the general public.

Commenting on the conversations around #UnionBudget2020, Amrita Tripathi, News Partnerships, Twitter India, said, “We are delighted that with the help of our news partners, we were able to bring the Union Budget 2020 speech ad analysis to Indians across the country, enabling their questions and comments to be an integral part of the conversation in real-time. The magnitude of Twitter conversations around represent the voice of the citizens of India, who want to be updated, aware, and actively involved in discussing topics of national relevance. Events such as these prove that when it comes to important moments in the world, Twitter continues to be India’s live connection to what’s happening.”