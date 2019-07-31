By | Published: 1:36 pm

San Francisco: Twitter has suspended an account that peddled conspiracy theories on the social media platform after US President Donald Trump retweeted one such post on Tuesday, the media reported. Twitter said it suspended the account for violating its rules.

The account used the display name “LYNN THOMAS” and the handle @LYNNTHO06607841, The Daily Beast reported. The post that Trump retweeted called Democrats the “true enemies of America” in a bold graphic.

“DEMOCRATS ARE THE ONLY ONES INTERFERING IN OUR ELECTIONS. WHY DO YOU THINK THEY SO STRONGLY OPPOSE VOTER ID?” read the emoji-laden text in all caps. Before the suspension, the account promoted bizarre theories about prominent Democrats murdering children to harvest their pineal glands, said the report.

On July 25, the account published a meme that claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton “torture and sacrifice children” to get “a drug that can only be found inside the human skull.”