Twitter showing more sponsored ads in users’ timeline

San Francisco: If you are witnessing more sponsored ads in your Twitter timeline, you are not alone. Twitter is running a test that has increased the number of promoted tweets in users’ timelines.According to Buzzfeed News, the test, however, resulted in users complaining about “clickbait-style ads and at least one malicious campaign”.One promoted tweet linked to an article about overseas women looking for American men.Another offered to explain: “Why one in two Slavic women want to spend their lives with a Western man.”

One malicious campaign used false articles to promote casinos.Popular with advertisers, Promoted Tweets has in the past been exploited by Bitcoin scammers as well.”We are always running experiments with our ad experience, including with the various aspects of ad frequency and targeting. We welcome feedback on how people feel about the ads they see via the down arrow on Tweets,” a Twitter statement read.

Promoted Tweets are ordinary Tweets purchased by advertisers who want to reach a wider group of users or to spark engagement from their existing followers.According to Twitter, all Promoted Tweets are clearly labelled as Promoted when an advertiser is paying for their placement on the platform.