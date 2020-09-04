Twitter to add automated captions to audio, video by early 2021

The micro-blogging platform earlier tested voice Tweets to make its platform more inclusive for the disabled community.

By | Published: 10:19 am

New Delhi: Twitter is working on to adding automated captions to audio and video by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities access the service in a much meaningful way.

The micro-blogging platform earlier tested voice Tweets to make its platform more inclusive for the disabled community.

“We’ve partnered with external groups and over the coming months, we’ll be gathering feedback from people with disabilities via interviews, surveys, and doing remote usability studies of new prototypes,” said Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour and Dalana Brand, VP of People Experience.

While this is underway, Twitter said it will continue to test related media features.

In a blog post this week, the company announced to introduce two new divisions – the Accessibility Center of Excellence and the Experience Accessibility Team, which will focus specifically on the features and products on Twitter.

The Accessibility Center for Excellence will set goals, drive progress, consult and partner with groups across our core business functions to help make aspects of Twitter more accessible.

“The Experience Accessibility Team will work within our product org on new and existing features and products, providing resources and tools that promote greater accessibility on the service,” Beykpour said.

The new feature is an extension of voice tweets.

While voice tweets were accessible by everyone on the platform, the company only allowed a small group of iOS users to create them.