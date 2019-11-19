Twitter war rages over Jawaharlal Nehru University protest

By | Published: 4:21 pm

New Delhi: A day after scores of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students were injured or detained during their protest against hostel fee hike here, the issue trended on Twitter on Tuesday, with strong reactions from both supporters and those opposed to them.

Even as the issue reverberated in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Twitter was abuzz with hashtags JNUBachaoAndolan, StandWithJNU, EmergencyinJNU, TaxPayersWithJNU, JNULootTaxPayers, JNUProtests etc.

One user commented: “#JNUProtests for the future generations of the poor of this country who wish to take admission in #JNU.”

A tweet by another user maintained: “If fee hike continues, only rich can get that opportunity,” accompanied by hashtags StandWithJNU, EmergencyinJNU, TaxPayersWithJNU, JNUBachao, JNUBachaoAndolan, and JNUShowdown.

A Twitter user criticised that the “Govt in 6 years has not made a Single University… But in 6 years they are trying to Destroy JNU, Destroy BHU, Destroy ALU, Destroy Jadavpur university”.

A user took aim at facilities provided to lawmakers, pointing out that they enjoyed free accommodation, free electricity up to 50,000 units, free medical facility on CGHS, free water up to 4000 KL, free travelling allowance, free telephone facility, and subsidized meals. “And then shouts ‘JNU student are Freeloaders'”.

An M.P gets – Free accomodation

– Free Electricity upto 50000 unit

– Free Medical facility on CGHS

– Free Water upto 4000 Kiloltr

– Free travelling Allowance

– Free Telphone Facility

– Subsidized Meal And then Shouts “JNU student are Freeloaders” Sharm kar lo be thoda — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) November 19, 2019

Another said: “I strongly condemn the action of delhi police against innocent JNU student. Modi government doesn’t want poor students to get higher education.”

I strongly condemn the action of delhi police against innocent jnu student.Modi government doesn’t want to get poor student higher education.#StandWithJNU #TaxPayersWithJNU #JNUBachaoAndolan pic.twitter.com/WxAWdeXgiL — Majeed Alam (@MajeedAlam11) November 19, 2019

“Shame on Delhi police and Modi Sarkar. The police atrocities on peaceful students are a blot on democracy. Education is our basic right and #WeStandWithJNU. No dictator can suppress student power,” said #JNUBachaoAndolan.

Shame on Delhi police and Modi Sarkar. The police atrocities on peaceful students are a blot on democracy. Education is our basic right and #WeStandWithJNU. No dictator can suppress student power.#JNUBachaoAndolan pic.twitter.com/6ifKcCVJA5 — Shahid Akhtar (@shahidakhtar) November 19, 2019

A user opposed to the agitating JNU students remarked: “Just shut down the JNU for some years”.

#JNUBachaoAndolan

Just shut down the JNU for some years pic.twitter.com/4QP7HP6IYD — ᴀʀɴᴀᴠ ᴀsʜᴜ (@arnavashu5) November 19, 2019

Another Twitter user added hashtags JNULootsTaxPayers, JNUWallOfShame, JNUBachaoAndolan and remarked: “Enough is enough… go see IIT or IIM or many private colleges in India. Ban all campus politics from JNU. Increase fees on par with IIM. Close MA Mphil”.