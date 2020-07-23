Twitterati celebrate KTR’s birthday

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: The hashtag “Gift a Smile” has been trending big on Twitter on the eve of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday. Fans, well wishers and TRS party leaders and supporters are spreading smiles by helping the needy. They also shared the moments on social media. The “Gift a Smile” hashtag started trending a day in advance though the Minister’s birthday is on Friday.

The Minister has always appealed to his supporters not to splurge money on hoardings, advertisements and bouquets, to wish him on his birthday. Instead, he urges them to spend on good causes. Here are a few Tweets where the twitterati is seen helping others and spreading smiles. MLC Naveen Rao helped a foundation which serves people with special needs.

The tweet said, “I’ve sponsored Shankar Foundation which serves people with special needs, to take up the renovation works of their institutions as a part of gift a smile challenge on the occasion of KT Ramarao Anna’s birthday. I request everyone to help someone in need and gift a smile.”

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin took to twitter and said, “As part of gift a smile campaign on the occasion of birthday of our beloved leader donated hand operated sprayers in the masjids of Hyderabad and also offered chadar.”

Senior TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar tweeted a picture and said, “As a part of the gift a smile a smile challenge on the occasion of our beloved leader’s birthday I provided an electric wheelchair to Sandeep. Lets spread smiles and dedicate every smile to our charismatic leader KT Rama Rao.”

TRS leader Jagan Patimeedi came forward to sponsor education of a student. In his tweet, he said, “Baby Divya who had a comeback after an accident where she lost her left leg is doing well now. She reminds of Rama Rao anna’s help during the horrific times. She aspires to be a group officer. I donated her annual education expenses as part of gift a smile initiative.”

Another leader Dinesh Chowdary tweeted, “As a part of the challenge on occasion of my Inspiration KT Rama Rao’s birthday I provided nutritious diet for a month to Visalakshi, a promising under16 athlete from economically weak family and gave financial assistance for her expenses.” The gift a smile campaign by well-wishers of the TRS working president is already getting widespread support from across the state and abroad.

