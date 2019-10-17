Twitterati dig into Panjagutta’s history

By | Published: 1:31 am 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Sometimes, it takes a normal conversation on Twitter to reveal a few hidden facts and a bit of history.

On Wednesday, design professional Jasmine Singh triggered one such conversation on Twitter, tweeting two pictures of a rock formation from where one of the city’s busiest places, Panjagutta, is believed to have derived its name. Posting the pictures from her handle, @urban_lens, Singh said the five rocks were in distress, ‘encroached all around, don’t know when it may disappear’ (sic).

The cause, or rather tweet, was taken up by many from the city, adding whatever they knew about this hidden rock formation, which though is situated beside one of the most travelled roads in the city, still remains unknown to most.

Singh said she clicked the pictures from behind the top floor of the Next Galleria Mall, to which social activist Sanghamitra Malik added some more useful information, which she attributed to travel blogger Anuradha Goyal (www.inditales.com).

Goyal, in a 2011 blog post notes: “History heritage of Panjagutta Pahad is as old as Hyderabad itself and dates back to Quli Qutub Shahi period. The top of the hill has a Palm or Panja and a Knee or Ghutna impression on the rock. That is believed to be of Hazrat Ali the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammed. This is what gave the place its original name Panjaghutna which must have distorted over a period of time to what we call it today Panjagutta.” (sic)

As for the view from the rock, she says we get an amazing 360-degree view of the city.

“You can see all the hills that dot the city. The skyscrapers, Birla temple, Hussain Sagar, Old airport and a whole lot of other buildings while the wind blows through your hair. It gives a panoramic view of the Gunrock hill, Ammuguda hill and Maula-Ali hill from here,” she notes, adding that it was quite amazing that “not many people know about this hidden gem beside the most traveled road in the city”.

For those who are still wondering where this is, the answer could be worth a small trip to Panjagutta.

