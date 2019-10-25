Two ACPs transferred in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial ACP Md Gouse Baba and his counterpart of Jaipur S Venkat Reddy were replaced by Ch Laxminarayana, DSP CID-Hyderabad and G Narender who was attached to Ramagundam Commissioner of Police, respectively. Gouse Baba was posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer or DSP of Metpalli in Jagtial district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .