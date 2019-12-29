Two Afghanistan students arrested after a brawl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Two students from Afghanistan were arrested by the Punjagutta police for allegedly assaulting a Sudan national outside a pub at Somajiguda.

The suspects are identified as Ismatullah Noor and Kastoyi Ismail, both Afghanistan nationals and pursing degree course from a college in the city.

According to the police, on December 23 night, Noor and Ismail along with their friends including the victim, went to a pub at Somajiguda to attend a party hosted by a common friend.

After the party ended the group came out of the pub and was waiting to hire a vehicle when an argument broke out between them over some issue. During the argument the Afghan nationals assaulted the Sudanese.

Following a complaint made by the victim on Friday, the Punjagutta police registered a case under Section 324 (assault) of IPC and arrested the Afghanistan national.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.