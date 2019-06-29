Two Africans held in Hyderabad for peddling cocaine

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise officials on Saturday arrested two African nationals on charges of peddling cocaine.

They seized four grams of cocaine, a bike, five mobile phones and Rs 1.40 lakh from Samuel Smith Nelson (31), a Ghana national, and Mark Owolaby (31) from Biafra.

The duo was working at the behest of four persons — Michele Ebere, Ebuka, MTN alias Chukwu Emeka Banald, all staying in Bengaluru and Bongani Lucky from Nigeria. Smith was arrested twice in drugs cases by the Prohibition and Excise and the Police Departments. He, along with Mark, was also nabbed for illegal stay in India.

Smith was residing in a rented portion at Madhura Nagar Colony in Neredmet while Mark lived in Pasha Colony in Puppalaguda. The two, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to Ameerpet Excise wing for further action.

