Two AI flights with 288 passengers land at RGIA

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Two Vande Bharat evacuation flights operated by Air India with 288 passengers who were stranded in San Francisco in the United States and Abu Dhabi landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Monday. The AI 1617 flight from San Francisco arrived via Mumbai at RGIA at 9.22 am with 118 Indian citizens who were stranded in the US. At 8.50 pm, another AI flight with 170 passengers arrived at RGIA from Abu Dhabi.

The flight took off from Abu Dhabi in the afternoon and reached RGIA at 9.10 pm. It was operated by captain Kiran and first officer Abhinav along with the cabin crew Sunil Sati, Vishnu, Riya, Komal and Naziya. After undergoing thermo screening and completing immigration process, these passengers were taken to separate star hotels in buses to keep them under mandatory 14-day paid quarantine.

Senior citizens, who went to meet their children and tourists, were among those who returned to the city in the two flights from San Francisco and Abu Dhabi. They were stranded there after movement of international flights was prohibited due to the Covid-19 virus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .