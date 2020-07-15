Two arrested for illegally booking sand in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team nabbed two persons, both siblings, on charges of illegally booking sand fraudulently on the government portal on Wednesday. The arrested persons were Sisodiya Adesh Jain and Sisodiya Arihanth Jain, both from Ayyappa Nagar in Kamareddy district. The two were into sand business for quite a long time in Kamareddy.

According to the police, in view of the existing demand for sand, and to prevent illegal transportation of sand, the government had issued orders for online booking of sand through its online Sand Sales Management and Monitoring System (SSMMS).

“The online portal opens only for 15 minutes daily and people have to book the sand within prescribed timings. Only 500 bookings will be approved. During this process, the customer will have only five minutes for online payment. If anyone fails to pay the payment within the prescribed timing, the booking will be automatically cancelled,” police said.

With many trying to book at the same time, the portal was getting stuck. The two suspects started booking sand under the guise of real customers on a commission basis. “Upon searching the internet, they found about the auto fill option on Paytm. They purchased the software using which they started rapid booking of sand on behalf of known people,” police said. The two had thus illegally booked slots for as many as 500 persons fraudulently and earned several lakhs, police said.

