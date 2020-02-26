Two arrested for killing three in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:27 am

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police cracked the twin murders reported at Ganesh Gadda near Rudraram under Patancheru Police Station limits and another murder near Kulbagur village of Sangareddy Rural Police Station limits, with the arrest of two accused on Monday evening.

The accused were identified as Podupu Krishna (37) alias Ajay Krishna and Bygari Srikanth (25), residents of Gopulapuram village of Shankarpally in Rangareddy district. The accused offered a lift to Paladugu Krishna, an employee of Toshiba Company while he was walking back to his village, Kulpagur, after getting down from a bus at 11.30 on February 5. He was hacked to death with a knife and the body was burnt after they took away the cash on him.

In the early hours of the following day, the accused killed two lorry drivers at Ganeshgadda under Patancheru Police Station limits. The drivers were sleeping in a hotel in a hut when they took the cash from the victims pockets and killed them. The accused used a bike stolen under Shankarpally Police station limits. The prime accused in the case Ajay Krishna was also accused in a murder earlier and several other cases registered against him under BDL Bhanur and Shankarpally Police station limits.

In a press release on Tuesday, In charge, SP, Chandana Deepthi has appreciated the special Police teams constituted to crack the case. The accused, who were produced before a court, were remanded.

